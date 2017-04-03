XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/04/2017 - 15:59 BST

It’s Madness, He Had Nowhere To Go – Leeds United Star’s Training Turn Amazes Team-Mate

 




Leeds United right-back Luke Ayling believes it is "madness" just how good team-mate Pablo Hernandez is at nutmegging players.

Hernandez has dazzled with his skills since arriving at Elland Road last summer, initially on loan, but his ability to nutmeg opponents has been grabbing the lion's share of attention.




Whites fans joke that the Spaniard could nutmeg a mermaid, and Ayling insists that Hernandez is just the same in training and regularly leaves his team-mates astounded.

The defender, asked for the name of his most skilful team-mate, told LUTV: "I'd say Pab, but not skills. He can meg you from all kinds of angles.
 


"You'll have your legs shut and somehow the ball will get past you, through your legs, something, it's madness", he added.

And Ayling says that one particular recent moment stands out, when Hernandez, with seemingly nowhere to go, nutmegged skipper Liam Bridcutt.

Ayling joked Bridcutt is still on the training pitch looking for the ball.

"The last few days in training he put one through skip's legs. And he was on the touchline, there was nowhere for him to go.

"He did something on the ball that I still don't know what he did.

"And he put it through skip's legs.

"Skip stood there….skip's still out there trying to find the ball bless him."

Leeds signed Hernandez on a permanent deal in the winter transfer window and the Spaniard continues to be a key man in the Whites' push for promotion this season under head coach Garry Monk.

Hernandez, who turns 32 years old later this month, started his career as Spanish giants Valencia.
 