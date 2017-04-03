It’s Madness, He Had Nowhere To Go – Leeds United Star’s Training Turn Amazes Team-Mate

Leeds United right-back Luke Ayling believes it is "madness" just how good team-mate Pablo Hernandez is at nutmegging players.
Hernandez has dazzled with his skills since arriving at Elland Road last summer, initially on loan, but his ability to nutmeg opponents has been grabbing the lion's share of attention.
Whites fans joke that the Spaniard could nutmeg a mermaid, and Ayling insists that Hernandez is just the same in training and regularly leaves his team-mates astounded.
The defender, asked for the name of his most skilful team-mate, told LUTV: "I'd say Pab, but not skills. He can meg you from all kinds of angles.
"You'll have your legs shut and somehow the ball will get past you, through your legs, something, it's madness", he added.
And Ayling says that one particular recent moment stands out, when Hernandez, with seemingly nowhere to go, nutmegged skipper Liam Bridcutt.
Ayling joked Bridcutt is still on the training pitch looking for the ball.
"The last few days in training he put one through skip's legs. And he was on the touchline, there was nowhere for him to go.
"He did something on the ball that I still don't know what he did.
"And he put it through skip's legs.
"Skip stood there….skip's still out there trying to find the ball bless him."
Leeds signed Hernandez on a permanent deal in the winter transfer window and the Spaniard continues to be a key man in the Whites' push for promotion this season under head coach Garry Monk.
Hernandez, who turns 32 years old later this month, started his career as Spanish giants Valencia.