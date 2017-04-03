It’s Madness, He Had Nowhere To Go – Leeds United Star’s Training Turn Amazes Team-Mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United right-back Luke Ayling believes it is "madness" just how good team-mate Pablo Hernandez is at nutmegging players.



Hernandez has dazzled with his skills since arriving at Elland Road last summer, initially on loan, but his ability to nutmeg opponents has been grabbing the lion's share of attention.











Whites fans joke that the Spaniard could nutmeg a mermaid, and Ayling insists that Hernandez is just the same in training and regularly leaves his team-mates astounded.



The defender, asked for the name of his most skilful team-mate, told LUTV: "I'd say Pab, but not skills. He can meg you from all kinds of angles.





" You'll have your legs shut and somehow the ball will get past you, through your legs, something, it's madness", he added.