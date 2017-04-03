Manchester City Target Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Happy at Barcelona

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City linked goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen says that even though he cannot speculate about his future, he is happy at Barcelona at present.



The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Manchester City in the summer as Pep Guardiola looks to improve his options between the sticks.











However, the player concerned insists that he is happy to be part of Luis Enrique's side, where he has all his friends.



Though unsure about his long-term future at the Nou Camp, the youngster insists that he is currently trying to give his best to the team and keep on improving in the process.





"I am happy here, with my team-mates and my friends", Ter Stegen told Spanish outlet La Vanguardia.

"I hope to win many more titles here. That is my objective.



"I do not know whether I will stay at Barcelona for many years. You never know what happens in the future.



"I just try to give my all and do what's best for me and for the team. I want to give my best and keep improving.



"I am living in the moment. That is the most important thing."



Ter Stegen, who joined the Catalan giants in 2014 from Borussia Monchengladbach, has managed an overall 82 appearances for the team thus far, in which he has kept 33 clean sheets.



The Germany international has a contract with the club that runs until June 2019.

