Mauricio Pochettino Provides Harry Winks Update

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that it will be difficult for midfielder Harry Winks to play for the club again this season.



The young English midfielder had to be stretchered off in the first half of Tottenham's match against Burnley on Saturday after injuring his ankle as a result of his fall into the dugout.











Winks' manager insists that it might well be a season ending injury for the youngster though he and his club will wait for the final results of the scans before confirming anything.



"It will be difficult for him to play again this season", Pochettino said at a press conference ahead of the club's match against Swansea on Wednesday.





"He has done scans and after that we will see what the real problem is.

"We hope it is no big issue but he twisted his ankle and now we need to see what happened.



"We need to see the results of the scan and then to start his recovery."



Winks has enjoyed a successful season for the Lilywhites thus far, having featured in a total of 33 matches, scoring a lone goal and has set up one more for his team-mates.



Pochettino also revealed that striker Harry Kane and full-back Danny Rose are continuing with their rehabilitation works while midfielder Victor Wanyama is being assessed to determine his availability for Wednesday.



Winger Erik Lamela on the other hand underwent surgery on Saturday.

