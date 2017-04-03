Not True – Liverpool Target’s Agent Denies Bayern Munich Move Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Julian Brandt's agent has denied that the Liverpool target has a deal in place to move to Bayern Munich.



The 20-year-old has been tipped to swap Bayer Leverkusen for Bayern Munich, with claims that the Bavarians have secured his signature.











But his father, Jurgen Brandt, who also acts as his agent, insists that such reports are wide of the mark.



"This is not a true report", the agent told German magazine Kicker, when asked about an agreement between the winger and Bayern Munich.





"Julian has never been in a situation where he had to decide or wanted to decide", he added.