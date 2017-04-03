XRegister
X
06 October 2016

03/04/2017 - 16:27 BST

Not True – Liverpool Target’s Agent Denies Bayern Munich Move Talk

 




Julian Brandt's agent has denied that the Liverpool target has a deal in place to move to Bayern Munich.

The 20-year-old has been tipped to swap Bayer Leverkusen for Bayern Munich, with claims that the Bavarians have secured his signature.




But his father, Jurgen Brandt, who also acts as his agent, insists that such reports are wide of the mark.

"This is not a true report", the agent told German magazine Kicker, when asked about an agreement between the winger and Bayern Munich.
 


"Julian has never been in a situation where he had to decide or wanted to decide", he added.

Brandt has been turning heads with his performances at the BayArena with Leverkusen and has been heavily linked with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

With Bayern Munich also keen, Leverkusen face a tough task in keeping hold of the 20-year-old through the summer window.

But it has been claimed that Leverkusen currently believe there is every chance they will be able to call upon the winger's services next term.

This season so far Brandt has made 25 appearances in the Bundesliga for Leverkusen.
 