XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/04/2017 - 15:44 BST

Nothing Is Impossible – Mauricio Pochettino Says Spurs Believe In Bid To Overhaul Chelsea

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino thinks his side must keep believing they can reel in Chelsea at the top of the Premier League.

Spurs closed the gap on Chelsea to seven points at the weekend after winning away at Burnley, while the Blues went down to a shock defeat at home to Crystal Palace.




Chelsea have a tough game on Wednesday as they host Manchester City, while Spurs have been tipped to take all three points from their trip to a struggling Swansea City side.

And Pochettino insists his men must keep on believing that they can overhaul Chelsea.
 


"We reduced the gap by three points, but it is still a big gap, seven is a massive difference", Pochettino told a press conference this afternoon.

"In football all can happen.

"That's a good reason for all, belief is the most important thing in football, not only quality, running or being strong.

"Belief, faith and fight.

"Nothing is impossible in football and that is our idea, our philosophy."

Spurs pushed Leicester City for the title last season before falling off the pace late in the season as the Foxes eventually landed the title in comfortable fashion.

Pochettino will be hoping his side have learned the lessons to put into practice this time around as they look to catch a Chelsea side who had seemed set to cruise to the title.
 