Nothing Is Impossible – Mauricio Pochettino Says Spurs Believe In Bid To Overhaul Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino thinks his side must keep believing they can reel in Chelsea at the top of the Premier League.



Spurs closed the gap on Chelsea to seven points at the weekend after winning away at Burnley, while the Blues went down to a shock defeat at home to Crystal Palace.











Chelsea have a tough game on Wednesday as they host Manchester City, while Spurs have been tipped to take all three points from their trip to a struggling Swansea City side.



And Pochettino insists his men must keep on believing that they can overhaul Chelsea.





" We reduced the gap by three points, but it is still a big gap, seven is a massive difference", Pochettino told a press conference this afternoon.