Paris Saint-Germain Join Chelsea In Holding Alexis Sanchez Agent Talks

Paris Saint-Germain have opened talks with Alexis Sanchez's representatives as they look to tempt the Arsenal forward to France this coming summer, however they may have to battle Chelsea.



Sanchez has yet to extend a contract with Arsenal which expires in 2018 and is increasingly being tipped to leave the club in the summer transfer window.











A scramble is now firmly getting under way for Sanchez and, according to French radio station RMC, PSG have contacted the player's representatives.



And Sanchez is said to be open to a switch to PSG as he appreciates the club's project.





It is claimed though that Chelsea have already been in contact with Sanchez's representatives as Blues boss Antonio Conte is a big fan of the forward .