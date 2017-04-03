XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/04/2017 - 21:52 BST

Paris Saint-Germain Join Chelsea In Holding Alexis Sanchez Agent Talks

 




Paris Saint-Germain have opened talks with Alexis Sanchez's representatives as they look to tempt the Arsenal forward to France this coming summer, however they may have to battle Chelsea.

Sanchez has yet to extend a contract with Arsenal which expires in 2018 and is increasingly being tipped to leave the club in the summer transfer window.




A scramble is now firmly getting under way for Sanchez and, according to French radio station RMC, PSG have contacted the player's representatives.

And Sanchez is said to be open to a switch to PSG as he appreciates the club's project.
 


It is claimed though that Chelsea have already been in contact with Sanchez's representatives as Blues boss Antonio Conte is a big fan of the forward.

PSG have now set up a fresh meeting with Sanchez's agents for the middle of this month as they look to lay the groundwork for a summer swoop.

Arsenal may be more willing to do business with PSG than Chelsea as they could be reluctant to strengthen Premier League rivals.

It is suggested that the Gunners will look to recoup around the €50m mark for Sanchez, a figure well within reach for both Chelsea and PSG.
 