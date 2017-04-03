Pedro Caixinha Provides Rangers Squad Update Ahead of Kilmarnock Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has revealed that both Lee Wallace and Clint Hill will miss his side's match against Kilmarnock on Wednesday with injury.



Both players were forced off at half-time in the match against Motherwell on Saturday, a match the Gers drew 1-1 at Ibrox.











While Hill had to be replaced as the result of a hamstring injury, Wallace was forced off after struggling with a stomach problem.



The home team were made to suffer even more when yet another player from defence, Lee Hodson, was also forced off with illness.





Right-back James Tavernier, who missed Saturday's match through suspension besides also being injured, is expected to be fit though, while Danny Wilson continues to be a doubt.

Arsenal loanee Jon Toral also remains a doubt, with the Portuguese manager not sure whether it would be the best call to play the Spaniard given Kilmarnock's artificial pitch.



“Danny, as far as I know, is not training today again, James is returning", the manager told his club's official channel.



“James was not only suspended but he was feeling something from the previous week.



“I’m not sure if Clint can totally recover, Lee Wallace as well, so I believe those two for sure should be out, and Lee Hodson maybe in the next couple of days, I cannot be one hundred per cent but I believe at least for the game we can have him.



“I don’t know also about Jon Toral because of the surface we are going to play.



“He has had some problems with his knee, he faced some surgery on the knee, and this is the surface that normally means we need to take care of those players.



“Not only of the injured, but also the previous injuries, and of the mental approach because if they are going into the game feeling that something may happen, it’s not good.



“So we need to analyse all those points, but for sure we’ll have a strong squad, for sure we’ll have players that are looking to have that chance to say ‘I’m present, I’m capable to be a Rangers player and capable to be in the first eleven.’

