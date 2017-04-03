This Many Points Is What We Need – Former Leeds Star Makes Points Prediction For Playoffs

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker is convinced that just six more points will secure the Whites a spot in the Championship playoff this season.



Leeds, who lost at Reading on Saturday, currently sit in fifth spot and with a six point cushion over seventh placed Sheffield Wednesday with just six games left.











Garry Monk takes his side to play Brentford on Tuesday night and Leeds fans have their calculators out to work out how many points will be needed to book the Whites a playoff spot.



Former Leeds defender Parker is encouraged by teams around the Whites struggling to earn consistent results and as such is sure just six more points would be enough.





" I'd say two wins, so six points would, I think, see us over the line", the 29-year-old said on TV Yorkshire.