06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/04/2017 - 20:59 BST

This Many Points Is What We Need – Former Leeds Star Makes Points Prediction For Playoffs

 




Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker is convinced that just six more points will secure the Whites a spot in the Championship playoff this season.

Leeds, who lost at Reading on Saturday, currently sit in fifth spot and with a six point cushion over seventh placed Sheffield Wednesday with just six games left.




Garry Monk takes his side to play Brentford on Tuesday night and Leeds fans have their calculators out to work out how many points will be needed to book the Whites a playoff spot.

Former Leeds defender Parker is encouraged by teams around the Whites struggling to earn consistent results and as such is sure just six more points would be enough.
 


"I'd say two wins, so six points would, I think, see us over the line", the 29-year-old said on TV Yorkshire.

"People aren't consistent enough around us.

"If people won games left, right and centre then fair enough I would be pretty scared.

"But they are not; people are dropping points all over.

"Not every team in the playoff positions or around win on every game day", Parker added.

Following their trip to Brentford, Leeds host Preston North End at Elland Road before then heading to face league leaders Newcastle United at St. James' Park.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are the visitors to Elland Road shortly after, while the club's final two games are Burton Albion (away) and Norwich City (home).
 