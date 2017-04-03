Without Injuries Liverpool Would Be Challenging Chelsea Feels Dejan Lovren

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren believes that without all the injuries the Reds have had to cope with this season they would be challenging Chelsea for the Premier League title.



Sadio Mane was the latest to contribute to the injury list as he limped off in the second half of the 3-1 win against rivals Everton at the weekend.











Lovren believes that his side have been unlucky with injuries this season and without all those they have already suffered they would probably have been challenging Chelsea for the title at the top of the league table.



"If you hadn't had injuries I'd say you could be around the same place as Chelsea", Lovren told his club's official website.





"I don't think Chelsea have even had one injury. Sometimes you need to be lucky."

Referring to the Everton game as an example, the former Southampton man said that Liverpool missed two big players in the form of Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson in the match.



And with a number of games still remaining before the season draws to a close, Lovren believes that Liverpool must keep focused.



"We played against Everton without Henderson and Lallana, who are massive players for us.



"We need to be satisfied with the win but there are still a lot of games in front of us."

