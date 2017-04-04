Antonio Conte Asked If Alexis Sanchez Has Indicated He Wants Chelsea Move, Sidesteps Question

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has refused to confirm or deny whether the Blues have received any indication from Alexis Sanchez that he would be keen to join in the summer.



Arsenal forward Sanchez has yet to extend a contract which expires in the summer of 2018 with Arsenal and is increasingly being tipped to move on amid frustration at the Gunners' inability to challenge for the biggest trophies in the game.











It has been claimed that Chelsea have already spoken to the Chile international's representatives and also that Sanchez is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge.



Conte was asked about whether himself or anyone at Chelsea has received an indication that Sanchez would be keen on a switch to the Blues this summer.





But Conte sidestepped the question and told a press conference: "You know I don't like to speak about the other players of other clubs .