Brentford Can Hurt You But Leeds Won’t Have Lost Confidence – Whites Legend

Eddie Gray does not expected the Leeds United squad to dwell too much on their defeat at Reading on Saturday and feels they will go to Brentford tonight in a positive frame of mind.



Leeds’ seven-game unbeaten run came to a screeching halt at the Madejski Stadium when they suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Reading and dropped down to fifth in the Championship table.











While they remain favourites to still be in the playoff spots at the end of the season, Leeds now just have a six-point lead over teams outside the Championship’s top six.



Garry Monk needs a performance from his players against Brentford tonight and Gray is not expecting the Leeds personnel to feel too down about their result at Reading.





He admits Brentford are a dangerous Championship side, but he expects the Leeds squad to go into the game with confidence because of their overall performance this season.

The Leeds legend, who noted the Bees have the players to hurt opponents, told LUTV: “They will go over a few things that happened in this [Reading] game, but not too much.



“I don’t think they will dwell on it too much as I think there is a lot of confidence in the dressing room and they can bounce back right away.



“Brentford won’t be an easy game as they are another team who if you let them play, they can hurt you and on occasions they have scored a lot of goals this season.



“We have to go down there in a positive frame of mind, which I think the players will do and so they should because they are having a great season.”



Following their trip to Griffin Park, Leeds will return to home comforts next Saturday when they host Preston North End at Elland Road.

