XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/04/2017 - 13:22 BST

Brentford Can Hurt You But Leeds Won’t Have Lost Confidence – Whites Legend

 




Eddie Gray does not expected the Leeds United squad to dwell too much on their defeat at Reading on Saturday and feels they will go to Brentford tonight in a positive frame of mind.

Leeds’ seven-game unbeaten run came to a screeching halt at the Madejski Stadium when they suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Reading and dropped down to fifth in the Championship table.




While they remain favourites to still be in the playoff spots at the end of the season, Leeds now just have a six-point lead over teams outside the Championship’s top six.

Garry Monk needs a performance from his players against Brentford tonight and Gray is not expecting the Leeds personnel to feel too down about their result at Reading.
 


He admits Brentford are a dangerous Championship side, but he expects the Leeds squad to go into the game with confidence because of their overall performance this season.  

The Leeds legend, who noted the Bees have the players to hurt opponents, told LUTV: “They will go over a few things that happened in this [Reading] game, but not too much.

“I don’t think they will dwell on it too much as I think there is a lot of confidence in the dressing room and they can bounce back right away.

“Brentford won’t be an easy game as they are another team who if you let them play, they can hurt you and on occasions they have scored a lot of goals this season.

“We have to go down there in a positive frame of mind, which I think the players will do and so they should because they are having a great season.”

Following their trip to Griffin Park, Leeds will return to home comforts next Saturday when they host Preston North End at Elland Road.
 