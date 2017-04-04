Brentford Were Exceptional – Garry Monk Makes No Bones As Leeds United Lose

Leeds United boss Garry Monk has dubbed Brentford exceptional and says they are one of the best sides he has seen this term, after they brushed aside the Whites to run out 2-0 winners at Griffin Park.
Brentford started well on home turf and quickly looked a threat to Leeds, with good possession with intent as they looked to hurt the visitors.
And the Bees got their reward in the 17th minute when they pulled ahead, Jota shooting at Rob Green, who palmed the ball away but straight to Romaine Sawyers, who made no mistake.
Brentford did not ease up and continued to cause Leeds problems, ultimately breaking through the Whites' backline again in the 33rd minute as Lasse Vibe netted.
Leeds started to come back into the game after the break, but saw chances go begging and Whites boss Monk brought on first Alfonso Pedraza for Stuart Dallas in the 59th minute, then Kemar Roofe for Modou Barrow in the 66th minute and finally Souleymane Doukara for Liam Bridcutt in the 72nd minute, as he searched for a spark.
The visitors though could not find a way through and Brentford were happy to play out the remaining minutes and take a 2-0 win.
For Whites boss Monk, there was little doubt that Brentford were superb and the Leeds manager bemoaned the chances his side missed, which he feels could have changed the game had they been taken.
"Credit to Brentford – you can see they're a team playing without pressure and freedom and they were exceptional", Monk told BBC Radio Leeds.
"Especially second half, we needed to take some of the chances we had – if we had, it might have changed the game.
"This doesn't change our situation – we know what we have to do to respond.
"We never like losing games and there's always things to tweak.
"We came up against a really good side who played exceptionally well – one of the best sides I've seen this season", Monk added.
And Monk insists he will not make any excuses for his side's defeat in the capital and wants his men to take the defeat, which is their second successive loss, on the chin.
"We were creating chances – good chances that we should have taken. There are no excuses and we've not had to suffer that much this season.
"We've lost back to back games and what this group are is determined to do well. You have to take these type of situations on the chin", he added.