Brentford Were Exceptional – Garry Monk Makes No Bones As Leeds United Lose

Leeds United boss Garry Monk has dubbed Brentford exceptional and says they are one of the best sides he has seen this term, after they brushed aside the Whites to run out 2-0 winners at Griffin Park.



Brentford started well on home turf and quickly looked a threat to Leeds, with good possession with intent as they looked to hurt the visitors.











And the Bees got their reward in the 17th minute when they pulled ahead, Jota shooting at Rob Green, who palmed the ball away but straight to Romaine Sawyers, who made no mistake.



Brentford did not ease up and continued to cause Leeds problems, ultimately breaking through the Whites' backline again in the 33rd minute as Lasse Vibe netted.





Leeds started to come back into the game after the break, but saw chances go begging and Whites boss Monk brought on first Alfonso Pedraza for Stuart Dallas in the 59th minute, then Kemar Roofe for Modou Barrow in the 66th minute and finally Souleymane Doukara for Liam Bridcutt in the 72nd minute, as he searched for a spark .