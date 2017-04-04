He’s Fantastic And Can Be Even Better – Rangers Star Makes Impression On Pedro Caixinha

New Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha admits he was impressed by goalkeeper Wes Foderingham's display against Motherwell at the weekend, but believes the shot-stopper can do even better.
Foderingham was given a tough task in the 1-1 draw at Ibrox as the composition of the back four in front of him changed completely in the second half.
Centre-back Clint Hill had to be withdrawn at the break, while full-backs Lee Wallace and Lee Hodson also made way, meaning Foderingham was playing behind a makeshift defence for the second 45 minutes.
Caixinha was delighted with how the goalkeeper coped with the situation, but feels he can do even better going forward.
"Wes is a fantastic guy, a fantastic goalkeeper", the Portuguese told Rangers TV.
"The only thing was that in the first half between him and our centre halves, we were not taking those risks to start playing from the back so we were dividing the ball.
"At half time we understood it totally and Wes understood it totally, and beside being the eleventh player of the team when we were having the ball by playing from the back and dividing the game also from the back, he did it fantastic regarding to what it means to defend the goal.
"So he is really a top goalkeeper and we believe he can do even better than he did in this last match."
Foderingham is now working with a new goalkeeping coach at Rangers after Caixinha brought his own man in, leading to the club releasing Jim Stewart.
Jak Alnwick is Rangers' number two goalkeeper and will be aiming to keep the pressure on Foderingham.