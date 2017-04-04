He’s Fantastic And Can Be Even Better – Rangers Star Makes Impression On Pedro Caixinha

Follow @insidefutbol





New Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha admits he was impressed by goalkeeper Wes Foderingham's display against Motherwell at the weekend, but believes the shot-stopper can do even better.



Foderingham was given a tough task in the 1-1 draw at Ibrox as the composition of the back four in front of him changed completely in the second half.











Centre-back Clint Hill had to be withdrawn at the break, while full-backs Lee Wallace and Lee Hodson also made way, meaning Foderingham was playing behind a makeshift defence for the second 45 minutes.



Caixinha was delighted with how the goalkeeper coped with the situation, but feels he can do even better going forward.





" Wes is a fantastic guy, a fantastic goalkeeper", the Portuguese told Rangers TV.