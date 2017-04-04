XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

04/04/2017 - 15:56 BST

Ian Ayre Opens Up On Jurgen Klopp Input Into 1860 Munich Switch

 




Former Liverpool CEO Ian Ayre admits he talked to Reds boss Jurgen Klopp before agreeing to become the managing director at German club 1860 Munich.

Ayre has taken the vital role at 1860 Munich as the club look to return to the Bundesliga from the 2. Bundesliga and emerge from the shadow of illustrious neighbours Bayern Munich.




The former Liverpool supremo is delighted with the move, but admits he did speak to Klopp, who he considers a good friend, about the German side.

Ayre, speaking about Klopp, was quoted as saying by German daily Bild: "He is a good friend.
 


"I asked him about 1860", he explained.  

"He said this is a fantastic opportunity for me and told me a lot about the club's history."

1860 Munich have no chance of promotion in the current campaign as they currently sit just 12th in the 2. Bundesliga standings.

However, bossed by former Fenerbahce and FC Porto coach Vitor Pereira, who was appointed on an 18-month deal in January, hopes are high at the club that a promotion push can be put together for next term.
 