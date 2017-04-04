XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/04/2017 - 16:16 BST

Inter Slap Monster Asking Price On Liverpool and Manchester United Target

 




Inter have slapped a monster asking price on in-demand winger Ivan Perisic, who has been linked with Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Perisic has impressed with his displays for the Nerazzurri this season and Inter know that the Croatia international is a wanted man.




However, they are not keen on losing Perisic and are only prepared to contemplate such a situation if they receive a bid of €50m, according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport.

It is unclear if a €50m asking price will scare off Perisic's suitors, or whether Inter might receive an offer which leads them to reluctantly accept the winger's departure.
 


To add further spice to the mix, Perisic's Croatia team-mate Dejan Lovren has admitted he would love to see the winger turning out alongside him at Liverpool.

And ex-Croatia international Dario Simic believes that Perisic would be best suited by a switch to Manchester United.

Chelsea meanwhile have regularly been scouting the former Wolfsburg man as Antonio Conte looks to increase his squad depth ahead of the return of Champions League football to Stamford Bridge next season.
 