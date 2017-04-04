Inter Slap Monster Asking Price On Liverpool and Manchester United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have slapped a monster asking price on in-demand winger Ivan Perisic, who has been linked with Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool.



Perisic has impressed with his displays for the Nerazzurri this season and Inter know that the Croatia international is a wanted man.











However, they are not keen on losing Perisic and are only prepared to contemplate such a situation if they receive a bid of €50m, according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport.



It is unclear if a €50m asking price will scare off Perisic's suitors, or whether Inter might receive an offer which leads them to reluctantly accept the winger's departure.





To add further spice to the mix, Perisic's Croatia team-mate Dejan Lovren has admitted he would love to see the winger turning out alongside him at Liverpool .