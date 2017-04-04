It’s Clear There Will Be Changes – Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool Transfer Plans

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he will look to increase the strength of his squad over the summer transfer window.



Klopp made a profit on Liverpool's transfer dealings last summer, while he then chose not to dip into the January transfer window, despite his team slumping and falling out of the Premier League title race, the EFL Cup and the FA Cup.











The German does feel he needs more options though and will look to make additions when the window swings open in the summer.



Klopp though insists that does not mean he will have more options and said at a press conference: "More players don’t mean you have more options as it could mean more injured players.





" We will have to show that we have learned from this season; we will bring in players, yes of course, the squad will change, yes of course and there will be young players, yes of course", he continued.