It’s Your Chance, Take It, Pedro Caixinha Tells Rangers Youngsters As Team Named

Pedro Caixinha has named his Rangers side for Wednesday's Scottish Premiership game at Kilmarnock, including 20-year-old centre-back David Bates and 18-year-old left-back Myles Beerman, while 18-year-old defender Aidan Wilson will be on the bench.
The Portuguese has taken the unusual step of naming his starting eleven, detailing the changes he will make, which run to no fewer than six from his side's 1-1 draw against Motherwell at the weekend.
"You just asked me about the defence but I give you everything", Caixinha said at a press conference.
"Wes [Foderingham], James [Tavernier] is back, David, Danny [Wilson] and Myles, okay so you have the back four.
"Andy [Halliday] and Jason [Holt], Barrie [McKay], Emerson [Hyndman] and Martyn [Waghorn] and Joe Garner, so you have it all. That is our first eleven for tomorrow", he added.
And Caixinha is keen to place his trust in the youngsters he is involving and insists that it is now down to them to take the chance he is throwing in their direction.
"After all we are Rangers and the youth players we have, they need to be ready when this chance comes and this is the moment.
"I just passed the confidence and the trust to the guys, now go out there and enjoy it and do your work.
"Take your chance, enjoy it and that is what it is all about", the Portuguese added.
Caixinha will be keen for Rangers to get back to winning ways after their frustrating draw against Motherwell, especially as the Gers can ill-afford any more slip-ups if they are to close the ten point gap between themselves and second placed Aberdeen.