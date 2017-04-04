It’s Your Chance, Take It, Pedro Caixinha Tells Rangers Youngsters As Team Named

Follow @insidefutbol





Pedro Caixinha has named his Rangers side for Wednesday's Scottish Premiership game at Kilmarnock, including 20-year-old centre-back David Bates and 18-year-old left-back Myles Beerman, while 18-year-old defender Aidan Wilson will be on the bench.



The Portuguese has taken the unusual step of naming his starting eleven, detailing the changes he will make, which run to no fewer than six from his side's 1-1 draw against Motherwell at the weekend.











" You just asked me about the defence but I give you everything", Caixinha said at a press conference .



"Wes [Foderingham], James [Tavernier] is back, David, Danny [Wilson] and Myles, okay so you have the back four.





" Andy [Halliday] and Jason [Holt], Barrie [McKay], Emerson [Hyndman] and Martyn [Waghorn] and Joe Garner, so you have it all. That is our first eleven for tomorrow", he added .