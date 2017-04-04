I’ve Got 100% Belief In Squad Says Garry Monk After Leeds United Lose Again

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Garry Monk says he still has 100 per cent belief and determination his squad, following a 2-0 defeat at Brentford.



The Whites lost 1-0 at Reading at the weekend and were looking to bounce back at Griffin Park this evening, but came up against a Brentford side that were too good on the night.











The Bees' slick passing and movement saw Leeds' defence torn apart at points and the London side ran out comfortable 2-0 winners to make it back to back defeats for the Whites.



But Monk, whose side continue to sit in fifth spot in the Championship, insists his belief in the ability of his squad has not been shaken.





" I know there's not a group more determined to do well for this club than what we have with us", he told BBC Radio Leeds.