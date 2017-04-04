XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/04/2017 - 22:31 BST

I’ve Got 100% Belief In Squad Says Garry Monk After Leeds United Lose Again

 




Leeds United head coach Garry Monk says he still has 100 per cent belief and determination his squad, following a 2-0 defeat at Brentford.

The Whites lost 1-0 at Reading at the weekend and were looking to bounce back at Griffin Park this evening, but came up against a Brentford side that were too good on the night.




The Bees' slick passing and movement saw Leeds' defence torn apart at points and the London side ran out comfortable 2-0 winners to make it back to back defeats for the Whites.

But Monk, whose side continue to sit in fifth spot in the Championship, insists his belief in the ability of his squad has not been shaken.
 


"I know there's not a group more determined to do well for this club than what we have with us", he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"The situation we had before is no different to the situation we have now – we just have to do it with two games less.

"The group are fine in terms of injuries – the group are ready and determined.

"There's no one more disappointed with the last two results than ourselves. But we'll still have the same fight and determination we'll always see.

"I have 100 per cent belief and determination in this group."

It emerged before kick off that Leeds defender Liam Cooper has accepted a charge of violent conduct from the Football Association and Monk explained the Whites' thinking.

"We decided to plead guilty with Liam Cooper for the recklessness of the incident, but not the intent – he's not that type of player.

"Of course, it's a blow, but the most important bit is we've suffered situations throughout the season, and it's for us to dust ourselves down and get on with it."

Leeds are next in action against Simon Grayson's Preston North End at Elland Road this coming weekend, a game followed by a trip to automatic promotion contenders Newcastle United.
 