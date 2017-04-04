I’ve Got 100% Belief In Squad Says Garry Monk After Leeds United Lose Again

Leeds United head coach Garry Monk says he still has 100 per cent belief and determination his squad, following a 2-0 defeat at Brentford.
The Whites lost 1-0 at Reading at the weekend and were looking to bounce back at Griffin Park this evening, but came up against a Brentford side that were too good on the night.
The Bees' slick passing and movement saw Leeds' defence torn apart at points and the London side ran out comfortable 2-0 winners to make it back to back defeats for the Whites.
But Monk, whose side continue to sit in fifth spot in the Championship, insists his belief in the ability of his squad has not been shaken.
"I know there's not a group more determined to do well for this club than what we have with us", he told BBC Radio Leeds.
"The situation we had before is no different to the situation we have now – we just have to do it with two games less.
"The group are fine in terms of injuries – the group are ready and determined.
"There's no one more disappointed with the last two results than ourselves. But we'll still have the same fight and determination we'll always see.
"I have 100 per cent belief and determination in this group."
It emerged before kick off that Leeds defender Liam Cooper has accepted a charge of violent conduct from the Football Association and Monk explained the Whites' thinking.
"We decided to plead guilty with Liam Cooper for the recklessness of the incident, but not the intent – he's not that type of player.
"Of course, it's a blow, but the most important bit is we've suffered situations throughout the season, and it's for us to dust ourselves down and get on with it."
Leeds are next in action against Simon Grayson's Preston North End at Elland Road this coming weekend, a game followed by a trip to automatic promotion contenders Newcastle United.