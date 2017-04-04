Leeds Must Get Back On Track At Brentford To Dent Rivals’ Hopes – Whites Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray believes Leeds United do not have much room for error and need to get back on track with a result against Brentford tonight.



While they lost at Reading on Saturday, Leeds are still fifth in the Championship table but their lead over teams outside the top six has been truncated down to six points.











Though they remain favourites to still finish in the playoff spots, Leeds are in need of a positive result at Brentford tonight as Gray pointed out that others team will still fancy their chances of catching the Yorkshire giants.



The Leeds legend remains confident that the players have it in them to put in a positive performance and get a result tonight but believes it is paramount that they get back on track at Brentford.





The former White told LUTV: “We know it’s in the locker, the team are going to get results but you have got to bounce back.

“We were sitting here and were thinking if we can get half a dozen points behind the top two we have a chance, but others teams will think we are just half a dozen points away from them so we have got a chance.



“We have to go on Tuesday night, against Brentford, which is a tough game, and get back on track.



“And I am sure the players are capable of doing that.”



Garry Monk’s men registered a narrow 1-0 win over Brentford when the two sides met in December at Elland Road.

