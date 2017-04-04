XRegister
06 October 2016

04/04/2017 - 13:12 BST

Like Way He Composes Himself – Rangers Starlet On First Team Inspiration

 




Young Rangers midfielder Jack Thomson has revealed that he looks up to Lee Wallace in the first team squad.

Thomson, who is a product of Rangers’ youth system, is yet to make a first team appearance for the Gers.




On the other hand, Wallace has established himself as a vital member of the Rangers team since joining the club from Hearts in 2011.

The left-back, who did not leave Rangers after they had to start life in the fourth tier following their liquidation in 2012, played a key role in helping the Light Blues return to the Scottish Premiership this season.
 


And Thomson explained that he admires Wallace, owing to the manner in which the defender composes himself.

“I look up to Lee Wallace in the first team squad because I admire the way he composes himself”, he told Rangers TV.

Thomson also said that his best moment has been to sit on the first team bench during Rangers’ 4-0 win over Dundee in the Scottish Cup last season.

“My career highlight so far has been to be on the first team bench against Dundee in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup."

Thomson also went on to discuss his strengths and parts of his game which he feels needs improvement.

“My strengths are my intelligence, my strength and my desire”, he continued.

“The parts of my game which I can improve are my speed and my first touch.”
 