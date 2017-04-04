XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

04/04/2017 - 19:02 BST

Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Everton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester United vs Everton
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Manchester United have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Everton in a Premier League fixture at Old Trafford this evening.

Jose Mourinho's men played out a frustrating 0-0 draw at home against West Brom at the weekend and the Portuguese will be desperate to see his men bounce back by taking all three points tonight.




Victory for the Red Devils would move them to within two points of fourth placed Manchester City, who are in action away at Chelsea tomorrow. Mourinho has David de Gea between the sticks, while at the back he selects Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo. Michael Carrick takes the captain's armband in midfield, while Marouane Fellaini also plays. Ander Herrera, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford tuck in behind Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Portuguese can call for Paul Pogba off the bench if needed, while Luke Shaw is another option.

 


Manchester United Team vs Everton

De Gea, Young, Bailly, Rojo, Blind, Carrick, Fellaini, Lingard, Herrera, Rashford, Ibrahimovic

Substitutes: Romero, Darmian, Fosu-Mensah, Shaw, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Martial
 