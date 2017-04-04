Not 100 Per Cent Clear – Jurgen Klopp Provides Sadio Mane Update

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he is playing the waiting game when it comes to assessing how long Sadio Mane will be out injured for.
Mane took a knock in the second half of Liverpool's 3-1 win against Everton at Anfield on Saturday and had to be replaced.
As a result the forward's knee is swollen and Klopp admits that despite the injury not looking good, the club cannot be sure how long Mane will be out for until the swelling goes down.
Klopp does concede however that it is possible Mane could miss the rest of the season, something which would be a big blow to top four chasing Liverpool.
"It’s not 100 per cent clear. We had, of course, an assessment and a scan, but have to wait a little bit until the knee is not that swollen anymore", Klopp said at a press conference.
"The only thing I can say for sure is that he will not be available for tomorrow [against Bournemouth].
"All the rest, we have to see.
"[It’s] not very positive, we have to say it like this, but we cannot say what it is exactly. We have to wait.
"Unfortunately, that’s possible [that he is out for the rest of the season], but I cannot say it now so why should I say it when I don’t know?
"It’s possible. When the knee is swollen you have to wait for the final assessment until it is not swollen anymore, it’s not often I have heard, ‘It was nothing… it was a bee [sting]’ or whatever!"
Liverpool saw their form slump without Mane in the new year as the forward was in action at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Now in the business end of the season as the Reds fight to finish in the top four, Klopp will be crossing his fingers that Mane's injury is not as bad as is widely feared.
Liverpool next lock horns with Eddie Howe's Bournemouth at Anfield on Wednesday evening.