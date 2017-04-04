Not 100 Per Cent Clear – Jurgen Klopp Provides Sadio Mane Update

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he is playing the waiting game when it comes to assessing how long Sadio Mane will be out injured for.



Mane took a knock in the second half of Liverpool's 3-1 win against Everton at Anfield on Saturday and had to be replaced.











As a result the forward's knee is swollen and Klopp admits that despite the injury not looking good, the club cannot be sure how long Mane will be out for until the swelling goes down.



Klopp does concede however that it is possible Mane could miss the rest of the season, something which would be a big blow to top four chasing Liverpool.





" It’s not 100 per cent clear. We had, of course, an assessment and a scan, but have to wait a little bit until the knee is not that swollen anymore", Klopp said at a press conference.