Now It’s More Difficult – Jose Mourinho On Top Four As Man Utd Draw With Everton

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho admits that it is more difficult for his side to finish in the Premier League's top four following a 1-1 draw at home against Everton this evening.



The Red Devils had been hoping to close the gap on the top four by taking all three points from their home meeting with the Toffees, but fell behind in the 22nd minute when Phil Jagielka turned well to beat David de Gea.











Mourinho's men were lacklustre for most of the game, but received a slice of luck deep into injury time when a shot from Luke Shaw was handled by Ashley Williams in the penalty area.



Williams was sent off for turning away the shot with his hand, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic then stepping up to score the penalty and make it 1-1.





Manchester United have now played the same number of games as fourth placed Manchester City, but sit four points behind. They retain a game in hand on third placed Liverpool, but are five off the Reds .