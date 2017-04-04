XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

04/04/2017 - 18:47 BST

Pontus Jansson Plays – Leeds United Team vs Brentford Confirmed

 




Fixture: Brentford vs Leeds United
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Leeds United have confirmed their starting side and substitutes to take on Brentford at Griffin Park in a Championship fixture this evening.

Garry Monk's side head into the clash on the back of a slender 1-0 defeat away at Reading and are keen to bounce back as the end of the season nears and teams scrap for a playoff spot.




Leeds edged out Brentford 1-0 in the earlier fixture between the two sides this season and are looking to complete a double over the Bees. Monk has experienced goalkeeper Rob Green between the sticks, while at the back he goes with Pontus Jansson and Kyle Bartley as the central defensive pairing. Liam Bridcutt and Kalvin Phillips play in midfield, while Modou Barrow, Pablo Hernandez and Stuart Dallas are behind striker Chris Wood.

If Monk needs to change things around, he can bring on Souleymane Doukara and Kemar Roofe as attacking threats. Ronaldo Vieira is also on the bench.

 


Leeds United Team vs Brentford

Green, Ayling, Bartley, Jansson, Berardi, Bridcutt, Phillips, Barrow, Hernandez, Dallas, Wood  

Substitutes: Silvestri, Taylor, Vieira, O'Kane, Pedraza, Roofe, Doukara
 