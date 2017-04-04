Rangers Talent Reveals Tottenham Hotspur and Steven Gerrard Admiration

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers starlet Jack Thomson has revealed that besides the Gers, Tottenham Hotspur are his other favourite football club.



The 18-year-old is a product of Rangers’ youth system, but he is yet to make his first team debut for the Light Blues.











However, Thomson was on the first team bench on two occasions last season – during Rangers’ 3-1 win over Greenock Morton in a Scottish Championship fixture and when the Ibrox outfit thumped Dundee 4-0 in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.



And the young midfielder explained that he is a fan of Spurs, who are currently seven points and a place behind leaders Chelsea in the Premier League.





“My favourite other football club are Tottenham”, he told Rangers TV.

Thomson went on to add that Liverpool great Steven Gerrard was his football idol growing up after he watched the former midfielder lead by example and help the Reds to win the Champions League in the 2004/05 campaign, with the Merseyside giants trailing AC Milan 3-0 at half-time in the final.



“My footballing idol growing up was Steven Gerrard after I saw him captain Liverpool in Istanbul”, he added.

