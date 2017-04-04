Rangers Youngster Names Fastest Player In Gers Squad

Follow @insidefutbol





Emerson Hyndman has named Barrie McKay as the fastest player in the Rangers squad, with the winter signing explaining that the winger's pace is something he would include if he created the strongest player from three Gers stars.



McKay, who played a key role in helping Rangers return to the top flight this season, has scored four goals and provided 11 assists in 39 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign.











And Hyndman is of the opinion that the winger is the fastest player at Rangers.



“Barrie McKay”, he told Rangers TV, when asked to name the fastest player at the club.





Hyndman, who joined Rangers from Bournemouth in January, then went on to add that if he had to create one player using three Gers stars, he would choose Kenny Miller and Clint Hill along with McKay.

The 20-year-old wants to combine McKay’s pace with Miller’s experience and Hill’s physicality.



“I would say Kenny Miller for his experience”, he answered, when asked which three Rangers stars he would combine to create one player.



“I would go with Barrie for his pace.



“And maybe Clint because he’s so physical.”



Rangers, who drew 1-1 with Motherwell at the weekend, are next up against Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

