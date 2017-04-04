XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/04/2017 - 15:22 BST

Ronny Deila Gets Sacked, Brendan Rodgers Linked With Arsenal – Former Norway Star Confused

 




Former Norway international Jan Aage Fjortoft has questioned why Ronny Deila received a different reaction for leading Celtic to the title than Brendan Rodgers, who has been linked with Arsenal.

Deila led Celtic to two successive Scottish Premiership titles before departing the club and was succeeded by ex-Liverpool manager Rodgers last summer.




Rodgers has made sure Celtic have not lost their grip on the title by netting it for the Bhoys this term, with the side also unbeaten in the Premiership.

And as a result of his work north of the border he has been linked with Arsenal, in the event Arsene Wenger moves on.
 


And Fjortoft has compared the treatment dished out to Deila and Rodgers.

He wrote on Twitter: "Ronny Deila won the league with Celtic. He got fired!

"Brendan Rodgers won the league with Celtic. He is is linked with Arsenal. #ok."

Deila has returned to management since his exit from Celtic and is now in charge of Norwegian top flight side Valerenga.

He won his first league match in charge of the club earlier this month, with Valerenga edging out Viking 1-0.
 