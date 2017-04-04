Ronny Deila Gets Sacked, Brendan Rodgers Linked With Arsenal – Former Norway Star Confused

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Norway international Jan Aage Fjortoft has questioned why Ronny Deila received a different reaction for leading Celtic to the title than Brendan Rodgers, who has been linked with Arsenal.



Deila led Celtic to two successive Scottish Premiership titles before departing the club and was succeeded by ex-Liverpool manager Rodgers last summer.











Rodgers has made sure Celtic have not lost their grip on the title by netting it for the Bhoys this term, with the side also unbeaten in the Premiership.



And as a result of his work north of the border he has been linked with Arsenal, in the event Arsene Wenger moves on.





And Fjortoft has compared the treatment dished out to Deila and Rodgers.