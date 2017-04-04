Tottenham Hotspur Confirm Harry Winks Injury, Season Over

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the extent of Harry Winks' ankle injury, ruling him out for the rest of the season.
Winks, who is highly rated by Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, was stretchered off in Spurs' 2-0 Premier League win away at Burnley at the weekend and instantly their were fears over the injury.
Spurs have now completed their assessment of Winks and have confirmed he has damaged his ligaments in his left ankle.
And as such the midfielder will not be available for selection for the rest of the current campaign.
Spurs said in a statement: "We can confirm that Harry Winks sustained ligament damage to his left ankle during Saturday's win at Burnley.
"Harry Winks will continue to be monitored by our medical team during his recovery and will be unavailable for the remainder of the season."
Winks will now focus on making sure he is fit ahead of Spurs' pre-season campaign in the summer as he looks to build on the progress he has made for the club in the current season.
Spurs meanwhile must tackle the remainder of the season, as they look to catch Premier League leaders Chelsea, without Winks.