Tottenham Hotspur Confirm Harry Winks Injury, Season Over

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the extent of Harry Winks' ankle injury, ruling him out for the rest of the season.



Winks, who is highly rated by Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, was stretchered off in Spurs' 2-0 Premier League win away at Burnley at the weekend and instantly their were fears over the injury.











Spurs have now completed their assessment of Winks and have confirmed he has damaged his ligaments in his left ankle.



And as such the midfielder will not be available for selection for the rest of the current campaign.





Spurs said in a statement: " We can confirm that Harry Winks sustained ligament damage to his left ankle during Saturday's win at Burnley.