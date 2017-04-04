Tottenham Hotspur Scouts Watch Liverpool Linked Midfielder In Action

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur scouts were in attendance at the San Siro to watch Inter Milan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, who has been linked with Liverpool, in action last night.



Inter signed the French midfielder for big money in the summer of 2015, but Kondogbia endured a difficult first season at the club, attracting some criticism for his performances.











However, he has grown into the Inter shirt this term and has managed to become a mainstay in Stefano Pioli’s squad over the course of the campaign with his impressive showings.



And the midfielder has also been attracting the prying eyes of clubs across Europe, being linked with Liverpool at the start of the year, while there are now suggestions that Tottenham are plotting to take him to White Hart Lane in the summer.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Spurs scouts were at the San Siro last night during Inter’s 2-1 defeat to Sampdoria to watch the Frenchman in action for the Nerazzurri.

Kondogbia did not start the game and was sent on at the start of the second half to help Inter, but his performance was not good enough to help his side avoid slumping to a home defeat.



The Frenchman has a contract until 2020 with the club and Inter may well not be in the mood to lose one of their influential midfielders at the end of the season.



Tottenham are compiling their final reports on their prospective targets ahead of the summer window and Mauricio Pochettino will be expected to run the rule over the scouting report on Kondogbia.

