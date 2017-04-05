Aaron Ramsey On Bench – Arsenal Team vs West Ham Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Arsenal have confirmed their starting side and substitutes to play host to Slaven Bilic's West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium this evening.



The Gunners are currently battling to avoid finishing outside the top four in the Premier League for the first time in Arsene Wenger's reign; they currently sit in sixth spot and seven points behind fourth placed Manchester City, though boasting a game in hand.











The hosts are without defender Laurent Koscielny through injury. To get the job done against the Hammers, Wenger picks Shkodran Mustafi and Gabriel Paulista as the central defensive pair, while Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka look to protect the back four. Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott tuck in behind Danny Welbeck.



If the French manager needs to change things during the course of the match, he can turn to Olivier Giroud off the bench, while Aaron Ramsey is another option.



Arsenal Team vs West Ham United



Martinez, Bellerin, Mustafi, Paulista, Monreal, Elneny, Xhaka, Walcott, Ozil, Sanchez, Welbeck



Substitutes: Macey, Mertesacker, Gibbs, Ramsey, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Iwobi, Giroud

