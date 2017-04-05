Chelsea Coaches Happy With My Progress – Loanee Retains Blues First Team Dream

Follow @insidefutbol





Lewis Baker has revealed he is in regular contact with the coaches as Chelsea and they are happy with his progress on loan at Dutch side Vitesse.



The midfielder is looking to add to his game while on loan at the Netherlands, but said earlier this year that he is opposed to another loan spell at Vitesse as he feels he needs minutes at a higher level; Baker first joined Vitesse on loan in 2015 and spent the entire 2015/16 season at the club, rejoining for another loan spell last summer.











He says that Chelsea are happy with what they have seen him produce for Vitesse so far this season.



Baker told Voetbal International: "The people at Chelsea constantly look back at my development.





"They see every game. We have a lot of contact and they are satisfied", he added.