Chelsea Coaches Happy With My Progress – Loanee Retains Blues First Team Dream

Lewis Baker has revealed he is in regular contact with the coaches as Chelsea and they are happy with his progress on loan at Dutch side Vitesse.
The midfielder is looking to add to his game while on loan at the Netherlands, but said earlier this year that he is opposed to another loan spell at Vitesse as he feels he needs minutes at a higher level; Baker first joined Vitesse on loan in 2015 and spent the entire 2015/16 season at the club, rejoining for another loan spell last summer.
He says that Chelsea are happy with what they have seen him produce for Vitesse so far this season.
Baker told Voetbal International: "The people at Chelsea constantly look back at my development.
"They see every game. We have a lot of contact and they are satisfied", he added.
The midfielder also remains convinced that eventually he will be ready to play Premier League football at Stamford Bridge.
"I am not afraid that I will not be at the level, my dream is to play with Chelsea in the Premier League.
"But I am not there yet.
"I am getting better and better, and one day I should be good enough", Baker added.
Still just 21 years old, Baker has clocked up regular minutes for Vitesse this season, turning out 27 times in the Eredivisie and a further five times in the Dutch Cup, in which he needed five goals.
In total, Baker has scored 14 goals from midfielder for Vitesse this term.