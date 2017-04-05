Could Have Been Worse – Jurgen Klopp Takes Positive As Liverpool Draw With Bournemouth

Follow @insidefutbol





Jurgen Klopp thinks Liverpool must take the point earned in a 2-2 draw at Anfield against Bournemouth this evening and move on, arguing the result could easily have been worse.



Liverpool were bright from the off at Anfield and Roberto Firmino had an early effort tipped over the bar by Cherries goalkeeper Artur Boruc.











But the Reds pressed the self-destruct button soon afterwards after a mis-hit pass from Georginio Wijnaldum played in Bournemouth hitman Benik Afobe, who rounded Simon Mignolet to finish and put the visitors ahead.



Liverpool upped their possession statistics as they looked for a leveller, but Afobe almost made it 2-0 in the 22nd minute, with James Milner needing to make a challenge to prevent it.





Josh King then nearly made it 2-0 just after the half hour mark, but he shot over.