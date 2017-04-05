Could Have Been Worse – Jurgen Klopp Takes Positive As Liverpool Draw With Bournemouth

Jurgen Klopp thinks Liverpool must take the point earned in a 2-2 draw at Anfield against Bournemouth this evening and move on, arguing the result could easily have been worse.
Liverpool were bright from the off at Anfield and Roberto Firmino had an early effort tipped over the bar by Cherries goalkeeper Artur Boruc.
But the Reds pressed the self-destruct button soon afterwards after a mis-hit pass from Georginio Wijnaldum played in Bournemouth hitman Benik Afobe, who rounded Simon Mignolet to finish and put the visitors ahead.
Liverpool upped their possession statistics as they looked for a leveller, but Afobe almost made it 2-0 in the 22nd minute, with James Milner needing to make a challenge to prevent it.
Josh King then nearly made it 2-0 just after the half hour mark, but he shot over.
And Bournemouth were made to pay soon after as a big Mignolet kick was knocked on by Divock Origi to Firmino, who slotted in Philippe Coutinho to finish from around ten yards out.
Liverpool stepped things up in the second half and Nathaniel Clyne hit the bar, before Origi then put the hosts ahead in the 58th minute, the striker played in by Wijnaldum.
The hosts could not hold on though and King popped up in the 86th minute to break Liverpool hearts and make it 2-2.
Klopp was disappointed with the result, but is now keen for Liverpool to move on and view the point as one gained.
"When the game starts like this it’s pretty unlikely that it will be a perfect game at the end. It’s of course possible that with the result, with three points, we would feel completely different but it would have been pretty much the same game", he said to LFC TV.
"That’s obviously how we have to see it. We have to get fresh legs, recovery and go to Stoke.
"I gave a few interviews already, and now the press conference, and it already feels different. It should be disappointing – that’s really important.
"But tomorrow we have to take it like it is, one point more than before. It’s not what we wanted but could have been worse, actually.
"That’s it. We all know we lost games like this already in the season and tonight we didn’t.
"Maybe we can take this as a positive and then drive to Stoke and try to do better."