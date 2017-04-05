Everyone Played Well – Arsene Wenger Hails Arsenal Drubbing of West Ham

Arsene Wenger says no Arsenal player was below par after the Gunners brushed aside West Ham United to run out 3-0 winners at the Emirates Stadium tonight.
Arsenal huffed and puffed against West Ham in the opening 45 minutes, having a penalty appeal turned down after Theo Walcott was tackled by Arthur Masuaku.
The Gunners went close in the 42nd minute, with Mohamed Elneny seeing a shot deflected over the bar, while a Danny Welbeck header from the corner was gathered by Darren Randolph.
Arsenal were on top, but were forced to head in 0-0 at the break.
They continued where they left off in the second period and eventually made the breakthrough when Mesut Ozil struck.
Ozil took advantage of sloppy defending from Jose Fonte to curl a shot from outside the box past Randolph in the 58th minute.
It was 2-0 ten minutes later, Ozil playing in Alexis Sanchez, who backheed it back to Ozil, who provided for Theo Walcott to score.
Arsenal were on top and made their dominance show by netting a third in the 83rd minute through substitute Olivier Giroud.
For Wenger, Arsenal solved the problem that West Ham put in front of them and he hailed his whole team for turning on the style.
"West Ham defended well in the first half and we needed to find a solution in the second half. We were convincing after the break", Wenger told the BBC.
"Ozil and Sanchez are important players but everyone did well. You could not say any player had a bad performance.
"We come out of a difficult period and our confidence goes quickly and comes back slowly.
"We are in the final sprint in the Premier League. Consistency will be very important.
"We have a little handicap on the points front. We have less possibilities to drop points", Wenger added.