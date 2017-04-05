Everyone Played Well – Arsene Wenger Hails Arsenal Drubbing of West Ham

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger says no Arsenal player was below par after the Gunners brushed aside West Ham United to run out 3-0 winners at the Emirates Stadium tonight.



Arsenal huffed and puffed against West Ham in the opening 45 minutes, having a penalty appeal turned down after Theo Walcott was tackled by Arthur Masuaku.











The Gunners went close in the 42nd minute, with Mohamed Elneny seeing a shot deflected over the bar, while a Danny Welbeck header from the corner was gathered by Darren Randolph.



Arsenal were on top, but were forced to head in 0-0 at the break.





They continued where they left off in the second period and eventually made the breakthrough when Mesut Ozil struck .