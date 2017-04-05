He’s Ready – Former Liverpool Star Backs Youngster For First Team Run

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool star Neil Mellor thinks teenager Trent Alexander-Arnold is ready to receive an extended run in the first team between now and the end of the season.



The 18-year-old, who gave a good account of himself after coming on as a second-half substitute in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Everton last weekend, made his senior debut for the Reds against Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup in October.











Besides clocking up 534 minutes over 10 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool’s first team, the full-back has also turned out regularly for the Under-23s in the present campaign.



And Mellor, who feels Alexander-Arnold has an eye for a goal, lauded the youngster’s pace and energy levels, with the former striker backing the defender to get more minutes under his belt for the first team for the remainder of the season.





“I think he’s ready”, Mellor said on LFC TV, when asked if he feels Alexander-Arnold should feature more regularly for the first team.

“Whenever we’ve seen him for the first team, he has come on and looked lively.



“He shows good attitude when he plays for the Under-23s.



“The thing with Trent is that he has got great pace and great energy, and he also has a goal in his locker.



“He nearly scored on a couple of occasions against Everton. For the Under-23s he has scored some spectacular goals.



“He gives us something and I think between now and the end of the season, he may have more minutes for the first team.”



Alexander-Arnold, who has progressed though Liverpool’s youth system, is contracted with the Merseyside giants until the summer of 2021.

