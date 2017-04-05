XRegister
06 October 2016

05/04/2017 - 13:47 BST

It’s Last Chance Saloon For Daniel Sturridge Insists Former Liverpool Star

 




Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann believes that Daniel Sturridge is sipping in the last chance saloon at Anfield.

With Sadio Mane out for potentially the remainder of the season, Sturridge is set to be handed a chance to impress after Reds boss Jurgen Klopp declared he was making his comeback at the perfect time.




Sturridge has failed to work his way into Klopp's plans this season and his case has not been helped by picking up regular injury niggles.

For Hamann, the England international is now firmly on his last chance with Klopp, while he also called on other Liverpool players to step up in the absence of Mane.
 


The former midfielder wrote on Twitter: "Huge blow if Mane was to be out for the season.

"Surely last chance saloon for Sturridge.

"Time to step up for some of the others."

Liverpool, who currently sit in third spot in the Premier League standings, are fighting to secure a top four finish this season.

The Reds beat Everton 3-1 at the weekend and are in action this evening when they play host to Bournemouth at Anfield.

Eddie Howe's men are unbeaten in their last four league games, a run which comprises two wins and two draws.
 