06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/04/2017 - 18:48 BST

Jon Toral On Bench – Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock Confirmed

 




Fixture: Kilmarnock vs Rangers
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Rangers have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes for this evening's Scottish Premiership game against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

With Aberdeen beating Inverness earlier this week to move 13 points clear of Rangers in second place, the pressure is on for Pedro Caixinha's side to make sure they take all three points tonight.




Caixinha took the unusual step of naming his starting eleven at his pre-match press conference and goes with Wes Foderingham between the sticks, James Tavernier at right-back and the young Myles Beerman at left-back. Danny Wilson teams up with David Bates in the centre of defence, while in midfield Caixinha goes with Andy Halliday, Jason Holt and Emerson Hyndman. In attack are Barrie McKay, Joe Garner and Martyn Waghorn.

From the bench the Rangers boss can bring on Jon Toral if needed.

 


Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock

Foderingham, Tavernier, Wilson, Bates, Beerman, Hyndman, Halliday, Holt, McKay, Garner, Waghorn

Substitutes: Alnwick, Wilson, Dodoo, O'Halloran, Windass, Miller, Toral
 