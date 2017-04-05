XRegister
X
06 October 2016

05/04/2017 - 19:03 BST

Kurt Zouma Starts – Chelsea Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Manchester City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Chelsea have officially announced their starting line-up and substitutes to host Manchester City at Stamford Bridge this evening in a Premier League game.

The Blues slipped to a shock 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace on Saturday, something which allowed Tottenham Hotspur to close the gap at the top to seven points. As such, Antonio Conte will want his men to instantly bounce back tonight.




Manchester City head into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw at Arsenal and Conte, looking to get the better of the fourth placed Citizens, has Thibaut Courtois in goal. He names a back three of Kurt Zouma, Gary Cahill and David Luiz, while N'Golo Kante and Cesc Fabregas sit in midfield. Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso act as wing-backs, while Pedro Rodriguez, Diego Costa and Eden Hazard are up front.

From the bench, Conte can call for Nemanja Matic if needed, while Willian is also amongst the substitutes.

Chelsea won the earlier match between the two clubs this season, beatning Manchester City 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

 


Chelsea Team vs Manchester City

Courtois; Zouma, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Azpilicueta, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard 

Substitutes: Begovic, Ake, Terry, Matic, Loftus-Cheek, Willian, Batshuayi 
 