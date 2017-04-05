XRegister
06 October 2016

05/04/2017 - 13:03 BST

Leeds United Midfielders Don’t Do This And They Need To – Former White

 




Noel Whelan believes Leeds United are lacking goals from midfield, following the Whites’ 2-0 loss to Brentford in the Championship on Tuesday.

Garry Monk’s team, who were beaten 1-0 by Reading last weekend, are currently fifth in the table with 69 points from 40 games and their hopes of securing direct promotion back to the Premier League are all but gone.




Leeds have thus far managed to score 52 goals in the league this season, with Chris Wood scoring 24 of those, thereby making him the division’s top goalscorer.

And Whelan, who feels Leeds are lacking goal from elsewhere, thinks the Yorkshire giants need to be braver going forward, as he urged the midfielders to run beyond Wood and start testing the opponents’ defence.
 


“I think Leeds produced a bit more pressure on the goal than they did against Reading, but they can't keep turning up in just the second half”, he said on BBC Radio Leeds, following the loss at Griffin Park.

“I don't mind the way Leeds set up, but they have to be braver offensively.

“When did we last see a midfielder bursting through and running beyond Wood? They don't.

“They need to start testing defences more and giving them something else to think about – that's why Leeds lack goals from midfield.”

Leeds are currently 12 points behind second-placed Newcastle United, who have a game in hand, and 14 points adrift of leaders Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Whites will next face Preston North End at Elland Road on Saturday.
 