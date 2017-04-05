Leeds United Respond As Liam Cooper Banned For Six Matches Due To Reece Oxford Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United chief executive Ben Mansford has explained that the club are disappointed by the Football Association’s decision to ban Liam Cooper for six matches, but stressed the centre-back will remain a key influence in the dressing room.



The defender was charged with violent conduct during Leeds’ 1-0 loss to Reading last Saturday after he appeared to “stamp” on Reece Oxford.











Cooper pled guilty and hence missed the Whites’ game against Brentford on Tuesday, with Garry Monk’s team losing the contest 2-0.



And the FA confirmed on Wednesday that Cooper will be suspended for six games, meaning the 25-year-old will not play again for Leeds this season unless they finish in the playoffs.





However CEO Mansford, who insisted that Leeds are not happy with the FA’s decision, explained that Cooper will still play a big role in the dressing room, despite the ban.

“We are disappointed by the FA's decision to ban Liam Cooper for six matches following an incident in our game with Reading on Saturday”, he said in a statement on the club’s official site.



“After careful consideration and consultation with the club, Liam pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him as he acknowledges that the coming together with Reece Oxford was reckless.



“However, in my experience Liam is an honest and genuine person who would never intend to hurt another player.



“Liam is a leader and his influence in the dressing room will still play a major role in the remaining fixtures this season.”



Leeds, who are currently fifth in the league table, are due to play Preston North End, Newcastle United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Burton Albion, Norwich City and Wigan Athletic in the regular Championship season and Cooper will miss all six games due to the suspension.

