Let’s Try To Stop Celtic – Rangers Star Eyeing Gers Resurgence, Starting In Cup Clash

Joe Garner has admitted that Rangers’ Scottish Cup semi-final clash with Celtic later in the month will be extra significant for his side as it will provide them with an opportunity to prevent the Hoops from winning the treble this season.



Celtic, who are yet to lose a domestic game in the present campaign, won the Scottish Premiership title for the sixth consecutive time following their 5-0 win over Hearts last weekend.











Brendan Rodgers’ team have also lifted the Scottish League Cup this season, beating Rangers in the semi-finals.



The Gers have thus far played Celtic four times in all competitions this season, winning three times and drawing once.





And Garner explained that the Scottish Cup semi-final meeting with Celtic at Hampden on 23rd April holds extra significance for Rangers as the Gers will have a chance to spoil their arch-rivals’ domestic dominance this season.

“Yes, most definitely”, he said in a pre-match press conference on Tuesday, when asked if the chance to stop Celtic from winning the treble will make the Scottish Cup semi-final clash extra significant for Rangers.



On being asked what it is like for a player to see their arch-rivals win six league titles on the trot and talk of winning 10 in a row being on, Garner replied: “We can only go out there and try and stop it, can’t we?



“Obviously the semi-final is a massive game for us and we will go out there to get a result.



“I’m sure the gaffer will have a style of play which he will set up and work on it.



“But we’ve got big games before that against Kilmarnock and Aberdeen.”



Rangers, who are up against Kilmarnock this evening, will face Aberdeen on Sunday before taking on Partick Thistle six days later.

