XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/04/2017 - 11:31 BST

Let’s Try To Stop Celtic – Rangers Star Eyeing Gers Resurgence, Starting In Cup Clash

 




Joe Garner has admitted that Rangers’ Scottish Cup semi-final clash with Celtic later in the month will be extra significant for his side as it will provide them with an opportunity to prevent the Hoops from winning the treble this season.

Celtic, who are yet to lose a domestic game in the present campaign, won the Scottish Premiership title for the sixth consecutive time following their 5-0 win over Hearts last weekend.




Brendan Rodgers’ team have also lifted the Scottish League Cup this season, beating Rangers in the semi-finals.

The Gers have thus far played Celtic four times in all competitions this season, winning three times and drawing once.
 


And Garner explained that the Scottish Cup semi-final meeting with Celtic at Hampden on 23rd April holds extra significance for Rangers as the Gers will have a chance to spoil their arch-rivals’ domestic dominance this season.

“Yes, most definitely”, he said in a pre-match press conference on Tuesday, when asked if the chance to stop Celtic from winning the treble will make the Scottish Cup semi-final clash extra significant for Rangers.

On being asked what it is like for a player to see their arch-rivals win six league titles on the trot and talk of winning 10 in a row being on, Garner replied: “We can only go out there and try and stop it, can’t we?

“Obviously the semi-final is a massive game for us and we will go out there to get a result.

“I’m sure the gaffer will have a style of play which he will set up and work on it.

“But we’ve got big games before that against Kilmarnock and Aberdeen.”

Rangers, who are up against Kilmarnock this evening, will face Aberdeen on Sunday before taking on Partick Thistle six days later.
 