Looks Like He Won’t Play Again This Season – Jurgen Klopp With Sadio Mane Update

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that forward Sadio Mane will miss the rest of the season.
Mane had to be brought off during the course of Liverpool's Merseyside derby win over Everton at the weekend after he picked up a knee injury and he is not in the Reds' matchday squad against Bournemouth tonight.
Klopp had maintained that Liverpool were playing a wait and see game to assess Mane's injury due to the swelling on his knee.
But while the Reds manager admits that further assessments do still need to be made, he feels at present it looks like the forward will be out for the rest of the season.
"Sadio is not involved [tonight]. I cannot say more than I said yesterday, but it doesn’t look good and that’s how it is", Klopp said via his club's official site.
"It doesn’t look at the moment like he could play one more game this season, but if somebody wants to surprise me with positive [news] then I am open for this. We will see.
"There is no final judgement. We have to wait for more assessments and then we will know more."
Liverpool's performances and results nosedived when Mane was absent at the Africa Cup of Nations in January and Klopp will be hoping that his initial conclusions about the forward's fitness are wide of the mark.