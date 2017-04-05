Looks Like He Won’t Play Again This Season – Jurgen Klopp With Sadio Mane Update

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that forward Sadio Mane will miss the rest of the season.



Mane had to be brought off during the course of Liverpool's Merseyside derby win over Everton at the weekend after he picked up a knee injury and he is not in the Reds' matchday squad against Bournemouth tonight.











Klopp had maintained that Liverpool were playing a wait and see game to assess Mane's injury due to the swelling on his knee.



But while the Reds manager admits that further assessments do still need to be made, he feels at present it looks like the forward will be out for the rest of the season.





" Sadio is not involved [tonight]. I cannot say more than I said yesterday, but it doesn’t look good and that’s how it is", Klopp said via his club's official site.