Manchester United With Too Much To Do To Overtake Us Now – Former Liverpool Star

Former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor is of the opinion that Manchester United have too much to do to finish in the Premier League’s top four at the expense of the Reds.



The Red Devils, who drew 1-1 with Everton on Tuesday evening, have now failed to win two consecutive Premier League fixtures, following their stalemate against West Bromwich Albion last weekend.











Manchester United presently find themselves fifth in the league table with 54 points from 29 games, four adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City and five behind third-placed Liverpool, who have played a game more.



And Mellor, who thinks Jose Mourinho’s team have a little bit too much to do to overtake Liverpool, feels Manchester United’s best chance to be in the Champions League next season is by winning the Europa League.





“The thing with United is that it is their first season under Mourinho and I think the Europa League will be their main chance to get into the Champions League”, Mellor said on LFC TV.

“I think they have a little bit too much to do if they are to overhaul us for the top four position.”



Mellor went on to add that although Liverpool are in a good position to finish in the top four, the growing injury list is a cause for concern for Jurgen Klopp’s side.



“With only eight games to go, the only concern is key players getting injuries as we get into the run-in”, he continued.



“[Jordan] Henderson, [Adam] Lallana, [Sadio] Mane and that’s a growing list.



“But that’s a good position to be in the league with eight games to go.”

