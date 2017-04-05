XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/04/2017 - 12:57 BST

Manchester United With Too Much To Do To Overtake Us Now – Former Liverpool Star

 




Former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor is of the opinion that Manchester United have too much to do to finish in the Premier League’s top four at the expense of the Reds.

The Red Devils, who drew 1-1 with Everton on Tuesday evening, have now failed to win two consecutive Premier League fixtures, following their stalemate against West Bromwich Albion last weekend.




Manchester United presently find themselves fifth in the league table with 54 points from 29 games, four adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City and five behind third-placed Liverpool, who have played a game more.

And Mellor, who thinks Jose Mourinho’s team have a little bit too much to do to overtake Liverpool, feels Manchester United’s best chance to be in the Champions League next season is by winning the Europa League.
 


“The thing with United is that it is their first season under Mourinho and I think the Europa League will be their main chance to get into the Champions League”, Mellor said on LFC TV.

“I think they have a little bit too much to do if they are to overhaul us for the top four position.”

Mellor went on to add that although Liverpool are in a good position to finish in the top four, the growing injury list is a cause for concern for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“With only eight games to go, the only concern is key players getting injuries as we get into the run-in”, he continued.

“[Jordan] Henderson, [Adam] Lallana, [Sadio] Mane and that’s a growing list.

“But that’s a good position to be in the league with eight games to go.”
 