05/04/2017 - 18:48 BST

Moussa Sissoko Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Swansea Confirmed

 




Fixture: Swansea City vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have named their team to take on struggling Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium in a Premier League game tonight.

Spurs meet a Swansea team battling to avoid the drop and will be boosted by the knowledge they won the last meeting between the two teams 5-0. However, Swansea are unbeaten in their last four at home, winning three of those games.




Mauricio Pochettino is desperate for Spurs to pick up all three points to keep the pressure on leaders Chelsea and goes with Michel Vorm in goal, while Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld link up as the central defensive pair. Kyle Walker starts, while Eric Dier slots into midfield alongside Moussa Dembele and Moussa Sissoko. Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli will support Heung-Min Son.

On the bench Tottenham have Vincent Janssen if they need to bring on another striker.

Spurs are without the injured Harry Winks, Harry Kane, Danny Rose, Victor Wanyama and Erik Lamela.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Swansea City

Vorm, Walker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen (c), Davies, Dier, Dembele, Sissoko, Eriksen, Alli, Son 

Substitutes: Lopez, Carter-Vickers, Wimmer, Trippier, Onomah, Nkoudou, Janssen 
 