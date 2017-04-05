Players Want To See Kenny Miller At Ibrox Next Year – Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Joe Garner has revealed that the Rangers players want Kenny Miller to stay at the club beyond the end of the season.



Miller, whose present contract with the Gers is set to expire this summer, is yet to be offered a new deal by the Scottish giants.











The 37-year-old played a crucial role in helping Rangers return to the top flight this season, and the veteran forward has scored nine times and set up six goals in 38 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign.



And Garner, who feels Miller still has a lot to offer, insisted that the Rangers players want to see him at Ibrox next season.





“To be fair, we see him every day and he is very fit”, Garner said in a press conference on Tuesday, when asked if he is surprised that Rangers are yet to offer Miller a new deal.

“Personally, we [the players] want to see him here next year, but it’s nothing to do with us obviously.



“It’s between him and the club.



“I think he has got a lot more to offer in the coming years.”



Miller, who is in his third spell with Rangers, counts Hibernian, Celtic, Derby County, Bursaspor and Cardiff City amongst his former employers.



He smashed in 21 goals in 43 games last season as Rangers made their way back to the Scottish Premiership after a gap of four years.

