Pontus Jansson Apologises To Leeds United Fans

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has apologised to the club's fans for the side's display in last night's 2-0 defeat at Brentford.



The Whites were second best in the Championship game at Griffin Park and their defence was handed an especially torrid evening as Brentford's slick passing and movement cut them open.











Jansson was back in the side after missing Leeds' win over Brighton and then loss at Reading and he has apologised to the Whites faithful for the side's display in the capital.



And the Swede is desperate for Leeds to bounce back to winning ways this weekend when Preston North End visit Elland Road.





Jansson wrote on Twitter: "Not much more to say than sorry for our performance yesterday .