Preston Game Just Became Must Win Feels Former Leeds United Star

Noel Whelan has insisted that Leeds United’s upcoming fixture against Preston North End at Elland Road on Saturday is a must-win game for the Yorkshire giants now.



The Whites, who went down 2-0 to Brentford on Tuesday, have managed to win just one of their last five Championship outings; Leeds lost 2-0 to Reading last weekend.











Although Leeds are firmly in the race to end the season in a playoff spot, it is almost certain now that they will not finish in the top two and gain direct promotion back to the Premier League.



Garry Monk’s team are currently fifth in the Championship table with 69 points from 40 games, 12 points behind second-placed Newcastle United, who have a game in hand, and 14 points adrift of leaders Brighton & Hove Albion.





And Whelan, who stated that it was not clear to him as to why Monk made so many changes to his team at Brentford, wants Leeds to put the defeat behind them as he underlined the importance of the Elland Road outfit bagging the full three points against Preston at the weekend.

“Did Monk have to make that many changes? Or did the same people just need to work harder or play better?” he said on BBC Radio Leeds.



“Leeds are still in fifth – but they do need to start livening up.



“All teams have a blip – and it's better if Leeds leave it at these two games.



“Saturday is a must-win now. You have to put this behind you – that's the only way.



“Preston are high-flying, full of confidence.



"It's a huge test.”



Leeds beat Preston, who are currently seventh in the league table, 4-0 in the corresponding fixture at Deepdale in December.

