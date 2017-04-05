Ragnar Klavan Starts – Liverpool Team vs Bournemouth Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs Bournemouth

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Liverpool have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Eddie Howe's Bournemouth at Anfield in a Premier League game this evening.



The Reds beat Everton in the Merseyside derby at the weekend and will be looking to build on the result tonight against the Cherries. Liverpool sit third in the league table and have 59 points from 30 games.











With fifth placed Manchester United dropping points at home against Everton last night, Liverpool will be keen to take full advantage and swell their lead over the Red Devils.



Reds boss Jurgen Klopp picks Simon Mignolet between the sticks and a central defensive partnership of Ragnar Klavan and Dejan Lovren. In midfield, Klopp goes with Lucas Leiva to add experience, while Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum also play. Up front, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi carry the attacking threat.



From the bench the Liverpool manager can call for Daniel Sturridge if needed, while Joel Matip is a defensive option.



Liverpool Team vs Bournemouth



Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner, Lucas, Can, Wijnaldum, Coutinho, Firmino, Origi



Substitutes: Karius, Moreno, Alexander-Arnold, Grujic, Woodburn, Matip, Sturridge,

