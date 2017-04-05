Robert Snodgrass On Bench – West Ham Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



West Ham United have officially named their team to lock horns with London rivals Arsenal in a Premier League fixture at the Emirates Stadium tonight.



The Hammers head into the game under some pressure after losing their last four league matches on the bounce to slip to within just six points of the relegation zone.











West Ham's owners have given manager Slaven Bilic a vote of confidence and he will be keen to repay their faith with what would be a morale boosting win at Arsenal.



Looking to cause an upset, Bilic has Darren Randolph between the sticks, while for the central defensive pairing he picks Jose Fonte and James Collins. Mark Noble starts in midfield and wears the captain's armband, while Michail Antonio and Andre Ayew support Andy Carroll.



From the bench the West Ham manager can use Robert Snodgrass if needed, while Diafra Sakho is also amongst the substitutes.



West Ham United Team vs Arsenal



Randolph, Byram, Collins, Fonte, Masuaku, Kouyate, Noble, Antonio, Lanzini, Ayew, Carroll



Substitutes: Adrian, Nordtveit, Fernandes, Feghouli, Snodgrass, Sakho, Calleri

