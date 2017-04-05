Sergi Canos v Modou Barrow, It Was No Contest – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan feels it was no contest over who was the better winger out of Leeds United's Modou Barrow and Brentford's Sergi Canos at Griffin Park on Tuesday night.



Leeds were second best in the Championship clash as Brentford cut through their defence on several occasions on their way to a comfortable 2-0 win, with Canos catching the eye.











There was a twist to the Spaniard performing as Leeds chased his services in the January transfer window, but were not prepared to pay a fee to sign him from Norwich City and only wanted a loan deal, something which caused the Whites to eventually turn to Barrow instead, the winger landing from Swansea City on loan.



Brentford had no issue in paying for Canos and splashed out around £2.5m to take him to Griffin Park.





And for Whelan, Canos outperformed Barrow on the night.