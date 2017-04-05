Sergi Canos v Modou Barrow, It Was No Contest – Former Leeds United Star

Noel Whelan feels it was no contest over who was the better winger out of Leeds United's Modou Barrow and Brentford's Sergi Canos at Griffin Park on Tuesday night.
Leeds were second best in the Championship clash as Brentford cut through their defence on several occasions on their way to a comfortable 2-0 win, with Canos catching the eye.
There was a twist to the Spaniard performing as Leeds chased his services in the January transfer window, but were not prepared to pay a fee to sign him from Norwich City and only wanted a loan deal, something which caused the Whites to eventually turn to Barrow instead, the winger landing from Swansea City on loan.
Brentford had no issue in paying for Canos and splashed out around £2.5m to take him to Griffin Park.
And for Whelan, Canos outperformed Barrow on the night.
"[Barrow offered] very little. When you look at what Canos contributed compared to Leeds' widemen – it's no contest", he said on BBC Radio Leeds.
"It's not harsh. You're picked to do a job and affect the game. He [Barrow] didn't.
"We saw pace once, twice, if that.
"Everyone is going to be marked and you have to find a way to get behind players and try one-twos", Whelan added.
Barrow has had limited chances in which to impress since joining Leeds in January and it remains to be seen whether head coach Garry Monk will hand him another start this weekend when the Whites play host to Preston North End at Elland Road.