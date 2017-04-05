That Was Crazy – Mauricio Pochettino Blown Away By Spurs’ Late Win At Swansea

Mauricio Pochettino has dubbed Tottenham Hotspur's come-from-behind 3-1 win at Swansea City "crazy", as his men waited until just two minutes from the end to score their first goal.
Spurs started on the front foot at the Liberty Stadium and had two corners in quick succession in the early minutes, though found the Swansea defence equal to the task.
Then Swansea started to put on some pressure of their own, enjoying two corners and then a third, which eventually resulted in a goal.
In the tenth minute a corner from Gylfi Sigurdsson was cleared, but then the ball found Jordan Ayew, who cut back from the byline and found Wayne Routledge, who made no mistake in finishing past Michel Vorm.
Tottenham looked to hit back and started to dominate possession, enjoying over 70 per cent of the ball, but other than a ten-yard volley lashed over the bar from Heung-Min Son, had little to show for their efforts.
Early in the second period both sides had penalty appeals waved away by the referee, while Spurs then brought on striker Vincent Janssen just after the hour mark as they searched for a leveller.
The visitors did eventually equalise, but had to wait until two minutes from the end to do so, with Dele Alli getting on the end of a Christian Eriksen cross, which took a deflection.
Spurs then amazingly won it at the death, Son latching onto an Eriksen pass and hitting a low shot which beat Lukasz Fabianski, while deep into injury time Eriksen capped a remarkable turnaround by scoring himself to make it 3-1.
For Pochettino, his side were guilty of underestimating Swansea early on and then realised they needed to up things.
He told the BBC: "We started the game well and created chances in the first few minutes. We maybe feel that the game is going to be easy.
"They started to play in a low tempo. When we conceded we realised we needed to improve our level."
And the Tottenham manager was stunned by how his side scored three late goals, but he was delighted it underlined the team ethic.
"It is crazy how the goals came in the last few minutes but we pushed and we created chances to win.
"Today was a difficult game and the team showed big character. The most important thing is the badge.
"When you play for Tottenham it is not about the names, it is about the team. This season we are showing that we are a team.
"I don't care what people say or what people think of the history of the club.
"This season we are fighting again. We are in a good way", he added.