That Was Crazy – Mauricio Pochettino Blown Away By Spurs’ Late Win At Swansea

Mauricio Pochettino has dubbed Tottenham Hotspur's come-from-behind 3-1 win at Swansea City "crazy", as his men waited until just two minutes from the end to score their first goal.



Spurs started on the front foot at the Liberty Stadium and had two corners in quick succession in the early minutes, though found the Swansea defence equal to the task.











Then Swansea started to put on some pressure of their own, enjoying two corners and then a third, which eventually resulted in a goal.



In the tenth minute a corner from Gylfi Sigurdsson was cleared, but then the ball found Jordan Ayew, who cut back from the byline and found Wayne Routledge, who made no mistake in finishing past Michel Vorm.





Tottenham looked to hit back and started to dominate possession, enjoying over 70 per cent of the ball, but other than a ten-yard volley lashed over the bar from Heung-Min Son, had little to show for their efforts.